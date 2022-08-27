FIR filed against head of prominent mutt in Karnataka’s Chitradurga for sexually harassing minor girls

Image for representational purpose only.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against the pontiff of a prominent mutt in Chitradurga district and four others for sexually harassing minor girls who are inmates of the hostel run by the mutt.

Two girls, who are now sheltered at Odanadi Seva Samsthe, an NGO engaged in rescue and rehabilitation of sexually-exploited women and children in Mysuru, appeared before the Mysuru District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on August 26 and made the statement detailing their alleged sexual harassment by the pontiff with the assistance of the hostel warden and three others.

Direction of CWC

Based on the directions of the CWC, the Mysuru District Child Protection Officer has lodged a complaint with the Nazarbad police station in Mysuru. An FIR under various Sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO) 2012 and Indian Penal Code (IPC) was filed late on Friday night.

The complaint said that one victim underwent sexual harassment for the last three-and-a-half years while another victim was subjected to sexual harassment over the last one-and-a-half years before seeking action as per law against the accused persons.

Temporary shelter

The CWC had also directed that the victims be provided temporary shelter at Odanadi Seva Samthe in Mysuru. According to Odanadi’s founder Parashuram M. L., the victims had shared their experiences in the mutt during a counselling session with their volunteers. “Producing them before the CWC was also necessary to protect the interests of other inmates of the hostel,” he added.