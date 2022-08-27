FIR filed against head of prominent mutt in Karnataka’s Chitradurga for sexually harassing minor girls

Case has been registered in Mysuru following two girls deposing before Child Welfare Committee.

The Hindu Bureau Mysuru
August 27, 2022 11:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Image for representational purpose only.

ADVERTISEMENT

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against the pontiff of a prominent mutt in Chitradurga district and four others for sexually harassing minor girls who are inmates of the hostel run by the mutt.

Two girls, who are now sheltered at Odanadi Seva Samsthe, an NGO engaged in rescue and rehabilitation of sexually-exploited women and children in Mysuru, appeared before the Mysuru District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on August 26 and made the statement detailing their alleged sexual harassment by the pontiff with the assistance of the hostel warden and three others.

Direction of CWC

Based on the directions of the CWC, the Mysuru District Child Protection Officer has lodged a complaint with the Nazarbad police station in Mysuru. An FIR under various Sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO) 2012 and Indian Penal Code (IPC) was filed late on Friday night.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The complaint said that one victim underwent sexual harassment for the last three-and-a-half years while another victim was subjected to sexual harassment over the last one-and-a-half years before seeking action as per law against the accused persons.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Temporary shelter

The CWC had also directed that the victims be provided temporary shelter at Odanadi Seva Samthe in Mysuru. According to Odanadi’s founder Parashuram M. L., the victims had shared their experiences in the mutt during a counselling session with their volunteers. “Producing them before the CWC was also necessary to protect the interests of other inmates of the hostel,” he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Bangalore
Karnataka
sex
sexual assault & rape
Mysore

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app