FIR filed against DKS over ‘throwing money’  

March 29, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MYSURU

An FIR has been registered against Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar for the alleged distribution of cash during the campaign in Mandya district on Tuesday.

The Mandya Deputy Commissioner and district election officer Mr. Gopalakrishna, confirmed the developments while a local returning officer said that the FIR has been registered against Shivakumar in Mandya rural police station under Section 155 of the Cr. PC on Wednesday.

“A written complaint was filed against Mr. Shivakumar based on the media reports that he had thrown cash while campaigning. An investigation officer will be appointed tomorrow to probe the complaint,” said the official. The incident allegedly took place in Bevinahalli in Mandya taluk, where Mr. Shivakumar was campaigning during the Praja Dhwani Yatra.

Meanwhile, the Congress workers have said that he was only paying money to the folk artists who were part of the yatra. Congress said when the rally reached Bevinahalli, a few members of a music troupe came near the vehicle and asked for money. The leader tried to give money from his pocket to them, but he could not reach them, as he was standing on top of the vehicle. Hence, he threw the notes towards the artistes, Congress said.

Speaking to a television channel, Mr. Shivakumar has said that it was no more than a “cultural practice” to give money to artistes that was being misconstrued in the electoral arena.

Earlier, a delegation of BJP led by state general secretary and MLC N. Ravikumar filed a complaint before the State Chief Electoral Officer seeking action against Mr. Shivakumar and Congress candidate from Srirangapatna Ramesh Bandisidde Gowda.