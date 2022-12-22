FIR filed against 14 KIADB and bank officials and farmers in ₹19.99 crore land scam

December 22, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Following the unearthing of fake documents based on which compensation amount has been released, the Special Land Acquisition Officer of Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) has filed a complaint against 14 officials and farmers in Dharwad.

The 14 people against whom the complaint has been filed include officials of KIADB and banks and a few farmers. The case has been registered at the Vidyagiri Police Station in Dharwad. The officials have been charged with creating fake documents and siphoning off government funds.

The officials against whom complaints have been filed include Retired Special Land Acquisition Officer V.D. Sajjan, office staff M.K. Simpi, senior assistant Shankar Talwar, contract worker Hemachandra Chintamani, a few farmers and also officials of IDBI, KVGB and Bank of Baroda.

The Special Land Acquisition Officer has in his complaint said that all the 14 created fake documents (in 2021) for land acquired by the KIADB in 2011-12 and siphoned off ₹19.99 crore causing loss to the State Exchequer.

The police said that based on the complaint, FIR has been registered against all the 14 people.

It may be recalled that social activist Basavaraj Koravar, who has been demanding an inquiry into the whole issue, unearthed the scam and submitted documents pertaining to it to KIADB.