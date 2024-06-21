FIR against two for ‘blackmailing’ JD (S) MLC Suraj Revanna on sexual abuse charge

The Holenarsipur police, on Friday, registered an FIR against two persons, who allegedly demanded money from JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, threatening that they would defame him if their demand was not met.

The FIR was registered less than an hour before a Kannada news channel claimed that a man had petitioned the Karnataka State police chief and Superintendent of Police, Hassan, alleging that he was raped by Mr. Suraj Revanna, who is the son of former Minister H.D. Revanna and brother of Prajwal Revanna, former MP who has been accused of sexually abusing women.

The alleged victim appeared on the private channel and claimed that he had been sexually abused at a farm house at Gannikada in Hassan district. However, The Hindu did not get an independent confirmation of the same. Sources in Hassan district police claimed that they had not received any such petition.

The Holenarsipur police registered the case based on a complaint filed by Shivakumar H.L, 30, of Hanumanahalli in Holenarsipur taluk, who in his complaint identified himself as treasurer of the Suraj Revanna Brigade.

The accused are Chethan of Kollangi in Arkalgud taluk and his brother-in-law, whose name is not mentioned in the complaint.

Shivakumar, in his complaint, said that he had known Chetan K.S. since the days he had been working for a finance firm. Chethan had often requested Shivakumar to introduce him to Mr. Suraj Revanna so that he could secure a job with his help. During the elections, the complainant introduced Chetan to the MLC.

Later on June 18, Chetan allegedly told Shivakumar that he had met Mr. Suraj Revanna two days before [on June 16] with a request for a job. However, he did not get any assurance from the legislator.

“As he did not get any assurance from the MLC, the accused contacted me and demanded ₹5 crore, threatening that he would make allegations of sexual abuse against Mr. Suraj Revanna if the demand was not met,” the complainant claimed.