FIR against three unknown persons for interrupting High Court online proceedings

The Bengaluru city police have registered First Information Report (FIR) against three unknown persons for interrupting and causing inconvenience to the proceedings the High Court of Karnataka on June 28.

The FIR, registered by the Central Cyber, Economic and Narcotics Crimes police station on July 6, states that three unknown persons interrupted the proceedings of a Division Bench comprising Justice G. Narendar and Justice P.N. Desai.

“This kind of act causes much inconvenience to the court proceedings and to the Hon’ble judges,” it was stated in the complaint lodged with the police by one Vishnuteerth V., a system administrator of the High Court’s Main Computer Centre.

The three unidentified persons had logged into the proceedings of court hall number-4 through Zoom and interrupted the proceedings, it has been stated in the complaint.

The FIR has been registered under Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

In the recent past, the judges have expressed anguish over nuisance caused by the people who join court proceedings through Zoom platform even though norms state that “no person other than the advocates and the parties-in-person listed in the cause list shall login to the court hall videoconference, unless specifically permitted.”

The court, on July 14, took serious note of some persons joining the online proceedings wearing banians, lying down on beds, etc. during the hearing on the bail petitions filed by some of the accused on the police sub-inspector recruitment scam.