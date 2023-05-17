ADVERTISEMENT

FIR against suspended Inspector for sexually harassing woman

May 17, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kodigehalli police on Tuesday registered an FIR against a suspended Inspector of the same station for sexually harassing a 35-year-old woman in January this year.

The accused Inspector Rajanna had assured to help the victim in a cheating case in return for a sexual favour and started harassing her through text messages. Unable to bear the harassment, the victim complained to a senior police officer and submitted evidence in the form of text messages.

Based on the complaint, an inquiry was conducted and the report was submitted to the City Police Commissioner for further action. Based on the inquiry report which found him guilty, Police Commissioner C.H. Pratap Reddy suspended Rajanna in March this year and ordered further action.

After completion of the procedure for the last five months, the police filed an FIR against Rajanna in the same police station charging him under sexual harassment and criminal intimidation.

The accused officer also allegedly threatened the victim to withdraw the complaint. Due to the harassment, she faced a lot of domestic issues as her husband started suspecting her, she had said in her complaint.

