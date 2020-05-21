FIR against Sonia Gandhi over tweet

Sagar police have filed a FIR against Congress president Sonia Gandhi over some tweets posted on the official Twitter handle of the party criticising the way in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handled the COVID-19 situation and on utilisation of PM CARES Fund.

In the complaint, Praveen K.V., an advocate, has alleged that the tweets from the handle @INCIndia on May 11 on the initiatives by Modi government in the Centre to tackle the COVID-19 situation and on utilisation of PM CARES Fund were highly misleading. The complainant has said that, at a time when the nation was fighting against the pandemic, the Congress has tried to spread false information on the issue through social media platform and thereby has tried to mislead and provoke the people against the government. The complainant has requested for action as per the existing laws against Ms. Gandhi and those who are handling the Twitter account of the party.

Based on the complaint, Sagar police have booked a case under section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505(1)(b) (cause fear or alarm to the public or inducement to commit an offence against State or public tranquillity) of Indian Penal Code against Ms. Gandhi.