FIR against Somashekar for putting up Modi-Shah posters

May 02, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Kengeri police have registered an FIR against Yeshwanthpur MLA S.T. Somashekar for putting up banners and flexes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah without permission.

Based on a complaint filed Ashok Biradar, team leader of the flying squad, the police booked Mr. Somashekhar, charging him under section 3 of the Karnataka Open Place Disfigurement Act on Monday.

In his complaint, Mr. Biradar said that he was on patrolling with his team on 7th Main, Velagerahalli, in Kengeri when he noticed flexes and cutouts of the PM and Union Home Minister.

The squad members recorded the violations before removing the flexes and later handed it over to the police with a complaint seeking legal action.

The police have now sought the details of the incident based on which a notice will be issued to Mr. Somashekhar.