Karnataka

FIR against RFO

Special Correspondent MYSURU August 06, 2022 22:12 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 22:12 IST

Within 24 hours of an FIR being registered against Nagamangala MLA Suresh Gowda based on a complaint by the local Range Forest Officer Satish, an FIR has been registered against him and four others in the Nagamangala Rural police station, on Saturday.

The complainant Chandre Gowda of Halthi village accused Mr. Satish and his colleagues of trying to ‘’murder’’ him and alleged that forest guard Dileep, instigated by Mr. Satish, opened fire in the air on July 31.

