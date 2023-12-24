FIR against Puneeth Kerehalli in Kodigehalli police station

December 24, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Kodigehalli police filed an FIR against Hindutva activist Puneeth Kerehalli on Saturday after he allegedly objected to Christmas decoration at Mall of Asia and picked up a fight with security agent of mall at Byatarayanapura.

According to the police, Puneeth, who entered the mall along with four others, enquired with the security manager about who was in charge of the mall. When security told them that they could speak to him, the accused, Kerehalli, asked why the mall was decorated with a Christmas tree and charged ₹200 entry fee despite the mall being located in a Hindu nation. The security manager responded saying since this is a Christmas season and the management decided to decorate the mall for the festival.

Kerehalli, a cow vigilante who has several cases, including under the Goonda Act, later picked up a fight and told the security to decorate the mall on the inaugural day of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The accused also raised Jai Shri Ram slogans and created a ruckus at the mall, following which Kodigehalli Police have now registered a case against him.