FIR against Nirmala Sitharaman: Congress asks why no pressure on FM to resign; BJP says MUDA case not comparable

With an FIR being filed against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in an electoral bond case in Bengaluru’s Tilak Nagar station and the Congress demanding to know why her resignation was not being sought, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok on Saturday argued that there was a stark difference between the case against her and the FIR filed by the Lokayukta in Mysuru against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case.

Speaking in Mysuru, Mr. Siddaramaiah had earlier asked why either Ms. Sitharaman against whom an FIR was filed or Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy who was “out on bail” were not being asked to resign, while he was being targeted.

Speaking to presspersons on this issue, Mr. Ashok said on Saturday: “There is a huge difference between the two. There is no favouritism shown in the electoral bond scheme. Ms. Sitharaman has not made money for herself. The money has come to various parties. Even the Congress has got money through electoral bonds. Let the party return the money and then seek her resignation.” In contrast, he alleged, the Chief Minister had “grabbed land worth crores” through allotment of 14 sites from MUDA in Mysuru.

He said that every party has received donation for electoral bonds, and an FIR would then have to be registered against every beneficiary of electoral bond. “The issue of electoral bond had been discussed in the Cabinet and a Government Order has been issued, whereas Mr. Siddaramaiah’s issue had not been discussed in the Cabinet. The Congress leaders are speaking about electoral bond to escape from the MUDA irregularities,” he alleged.

Influencing probe

Mr. Ashok said that they had been demanding the resignation of Mr. Siddaramaiah since he could influence the ongoing investigation by the Lokayukta police. He also asked the Congress not to make comparisons with Mr. Kumaraswamy, as the latter was in no position to influence the police. “There should not be comparison of random cases with MUDA,” he insisted

Taking a similar line, Mr. Kumaraswamy, addressing a press conference in Begngaluru, said: “How can MUDA case be compared to the FIR being filed against Ms. Sitharaman? Did the money from electoral bonds go to her personal account?”

