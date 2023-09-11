ADVERTISEMENT

FIR against Minister for encroaching land

September 11, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Yelahanka police have registered an FIR against Planning and Statistics Minister D. Sudhakar among three others for allegedly encroaching a piece of land forcibly.

Based on the complaint on Sunday, the police have charged Sudhakar and others under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Prevention of Atrocities Act and also under section 427 (mischief to cause loss or damage), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (roiting), 447 (criminal trespass) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt). 

Mr. Sudhakar, who is said to be partner in a real estate company, had allegedly encroached upon a piece of land belonging to Subbamma and allegedly assaulted her daughter when she objected, said police sources. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though there was a case pending before the court over the dispute of the land, the accused allegedly barged into her property and demolished the house and assaulted the family members . The accused also abused the victim’s family using her caste identity, the complainant has alleged.

 The victim also approached the Social Welfare Department seeking help before approaching the police to file a complaint.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US