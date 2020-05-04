The BIAL police registered an FIR against L&T company and its workers for allegedly attacking the police and vandalising the patrolling vehicle on Saturday.

Head constable Poojappa said he rushed to L&T colony situated at BIAL after receiving information that the labourers were clashing with the L&T staff demanding that they be allowed to go to their native places.

The workers created ruckus and ransacked the premises, demanding their pending wages, food and arrangements to return to their native place, the police said. Poojappa, who was on patrolling duty, rushed to the spot and tried to contain the situation. An agitated group of 400 employees attacked the police party and started pelting stones.

Poojappa, along with his colleague, took cover and informed the control room seeking back up.

Additional police personnel rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, the police added.

Based on a complaint filed by Poojappa, the BIAL police booked an FIR against L&T company staff and its workers charging them under unlawful assembly and mischief causing damage.