FIR against Kupendra Reddy for allegedly offering money for vote in Rajya Sabha polls

The Vidhana Soudha police have charged Mr. Reddy and his associates under section 171 E (bribery) and 171 F (undue influence at an election).

February 22, 2024 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Kupendra Reddy, who has thrown his hat into the ring for Rajya Sabha elections.

A file photo of Kupendra Reddy, who has thrown his hat into the ring for Rajya Sabha elections. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Multi-millionaire real estate baron D. Kupendra Reddy, in the fray for the Rajya Sabha poll from BJP-JD(S) alliance, and his associates have been booked for bribery and undue influence following a complaint to the Vidhana Soudha police on Tuesday, February 20.

Based on the complaint filed by Ravikumar P. (Ravi Ganiga), MLA of Mandya Assembly constituency, the Vidhana Soudha police have charged Kupendra Reddy and his associates under section 171 E (bribery) and 171 F (undue influence at an election).

Mr. Ravikumar had earlier met Bengaluru City police commissioner and submitted a petition in this regard seeking legal action.

In his complaint, Mr. Ravikumar said that Mr. Reddy was the second candidate from the BJP-JD(S) alliance with not enough votes to win the election. Since there is less chance of him winning the election, he had resorted to wooing the Congress party members through money or pressure to vote for him, he alleged.

He had even roped in his associates, including city-based hotelier identified as Ravi, to approach MLA Latha Mallikarjun offering money and threats to vote for him, Mr. Ravikumar alleged. The accused also met Ms. Latha’s husband with a similar offer, it is alleged.

Similar attempts have been made with MLA Darshan Puttannaiah, with the accused sending their party workers to stalk the MLAs to create fear and threats, Mr. Ravi alleged in his complaint.

