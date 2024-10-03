FIR against Kumaraswamy and former JD(S) MLC for allegedly demanding ₹50 crore from Bengaluru-based realtor

The Amruthahalli police on Thursday (October 3) registered a First Information Report against Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy and former JD(S) MLC H.M. Ramesh Gowda for allegedly demanding ₹50 crore from a Bengaluru-based realtor and threatening him with dire consequences if he failed to pay.

Based on a complaint filed by Vijay Tata, a resident of Dasarahalli, the police named Mr. Ramesh Gowda as the prime accused and Mr. Kumaraswamy as the second accused, charging them under sections 308 (2) (extortion) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation).

‘Not with party’

However, the JD(S), in an official statement, clarified that Mr. Tata was neither associated with the party nor with its social media wing.

According to Mr. Tata, 58, he had been with the JD(S) since 2018 and was put in charge of social media campaigns for the Mandya constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He claimed to have spent “crores of rupees” from his personal funds and said he was appointed vice-president of the party’s social media wing by former Prime Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Deve Gowda at his Padmanabhanagar residence in the presence of Mr. Kumaraswamy.

Mr. Tata alleged that on August 24, Mr. Ramesh Gowda visited his house and spoke about the Channapatna by-elections. During the conversation, Mr. Ramesh Gowda allegedly told him that the party had decided to give the ticket to Mr. Kumaraswamy’s son, Nikhil, and sought his participation in party activities.

Further, Mr. Tata alleged that Mr. Ramesh Gowda called Mr. Kumaraswamy over the phone, and the Union Minister also allegedly demanded ₹50 crore towards the Channapatna byelection expenses. When Mr. Tata told Mr. Kumaraswamy that he didn’t have such a large amount, the Union Minister allegedly threatened him, stating that it would be difficult for him to run his real-estate business and live in the city.

Mr. Tata alleged that Mr. Ramesh Gowda sent him WhatsApp messages on August 30, September 6, and September 11 with financial demands.

Counter-complaint

Hours after the FIR was filed, Mr. Ramesh Gowda filed a counter-complaint with the Amruthahalli police, denying the allegations. He said he made no phone calls to Mr. Kumaraswamy as alleged by Mr. Tata. He said while he did meet Mr. Tata for dinner at his house on his invitation on August 24, it was the latter who sought ₹100 crore as he was “stuck in his real-estate business”.