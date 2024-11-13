FIR against Hinduvta activist Puneeth Kerehalli

The Chamarajpet police have registered an FIR against Hindutva activist Puneeth Kerehalli for allegedly using abusive words against Housing and Waqf Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, threatening him with dire consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the complaint, the police charged Puneeth under Section 299 (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Wednesday.

Puneeth had put out a post on social media abusing Mr. Khan, who had earlier made derogatory remarks against the skin colour of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

The accused, a resident of J.P. Nagar, has over 10 criminal cases in the city and different parts of the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.