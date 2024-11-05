ADVERTISEMENT

FIR against H.D. Kumaraswamy, son and JD(S) leader for threatening senior IPS officer of Karnataka

Published - November 05, 2024 01:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The FIR has the names of H. D. Kumaraswamy and his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

The Sanjay Nagar police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy and JD(S) leader Suresh Babu for allegedly threatening a senior IPS officer.

Based on the complaint by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M. Chandrasekhar, the police booked the trio under Section 224 of the BNS Act.

Mr. Chandrashekhar heads the Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Karnataka Lokayukta that is probing a case in which Mr. Kumaraswamy is an accused.

The senior officer has accused H.D. Kumaraswamy of making false allegations against him after he sought permission from the Governor of Karnataka to take legal against the Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries for ‘illegally’ approving a mining lease to Sri Sai Venkateshwara Minerals (SSVM).

Mr Chandrasekhar said that, on September 28 and 29, Mr Kumaraswamy held press conferences where he made false accusations against him and issued threats.

The issue snowballed after Mr Chandrasekhar wrote a letter to his staff terming the Union Minister an ‘accused who is out on bail and is targeting him to demotivate his officers’.

He also quoting playwright George Bernard Shaw, stating: “Never wrestle with pigs. You both get dirty, and the pig likes it.”

