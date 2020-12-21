FIR against former MLA

Belagavi

21 December 2020 00:50 IST

The police on Saturday filed a first information report against Vijayananda Kashappanavar, former MLA and Congress leader, on the charge of abusing and threatening police personnel on duty at Hungund Police Station in Bagalkot district. The incident is said to have occurred on Thursday.

According to a complaint by Circle Inspector S.K. Aiyangoudar, a case has been registered under provisions 143, 147, 353, 504 and 506 of IPC.

The police, who have registered a case in the murder of a pigmy collecting agent in Ilkal, had spoken to some persons who are said to be followers of Mr. Kashappanavar as part of their investigation.

Following this, the former MLA went to the police station and accused the police of being partisan. He argued with the officers, used unparliamentary language and threatened to get them suspended. He also threatened to assault them once they left the police station.

A video of the former MLA’s behaviour inside the police station was shared widely on social media on Sunday. Investigation is on.

Meanwhile, Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjay Swami of Koodal Sangam Panchamsali Mutt said that the case was false and politically motivated.

He held a meeting in Hungund on Sunday, of Lingayat Panchamsali community leaders. He warned that he would launch a protest in Hungund if the police arrested Mr. Kashappanavar.