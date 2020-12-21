FIR against former MLA

The police on Saturday filed a first information report against Vijayananda Kashappanavar, former MLA and Congress leader, on the charge of abusing and threatening police personnel on duty at Hungund Police Station in Bagalkot district. The incident is said to have occurred on Thursday.
According to a complaint by Circle Inspector S.K. Aiyangoudar, a case has been registered under provisions 143, 147, 353, 504 and 506 of IPC.
The police, who have registered a case in the murder of a pigmy collecting agent in Ilkal, had spoken to some persons who are said to be followers of Mr. Kashappanavar as part of their investigation.
Following this, the former MLA went to the police station and accused the police of being partisan. He argued with the officers, used unparliamentary language and threatened to get them suspended. He also threatened to assault them once they left the police station.
A video of the former MLA’s behaviour inside the police station was shared widely on social media on Sunday. Investigation is on.
Meanwhile, Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjay Swami of Koodal Sangam Panchamsali Mutt said that the case was false and politically motivated.
He held a meeting in Hungund on Sunday, of Lingayat Panchamsali community leaders. He warned that he would launch a protest in Hungund if the police arrested Mr. Kashappanavar.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath