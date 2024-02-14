FIR against former MLA Somashekar, his wife, and others for allegedly fabricating records

February 14, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - MYSURU

An FIR has been registered against former MLA M.K. Somashekar and others for allegedly fabricating government records pertaining to a residential layout in Udbur village in Mysuru taluk.

The Nazarbad police registered an FIR against Mr. Somashekar, who served as a Congress MLA representing Krishnaraja Assembly constituency in Mysuru city from 2013 to 2018, his wife Kusuma, officials of the Land Records Department viz Madegowda and Ramesh, MUDA officials and retired Panchayat Development Officer of Udbur Gram Panchayat Mahanthappa

Confirming the registration of an FIR, a police official said the FIR has been registered on Wednesday based on a direction issued by the Special Court in Bengaluru for trial of cases against sitting and former MPs and MLAs in Karnataka.

According to a complaint filed by Adish Sagar, a certified RERA agent, Mr. Somashekar, his wife, in whose name the entire transaction had taken place, in collusion with the other accused persons, who were public servants, had allegedly got a plan approved from MUDA for development of a layout on the basis of “fake and forged” documents, thereby cheating the common public.

“In the sale deed and conversion order, the said layout has no access to any roads from any side. Despite the same, the plan has been granted to the above project by forging and creating government records showing that there is an approach road from the west side of the layout”, the complainant alleged.

Though the complainant had lodged a complaint with the Station House Officer (SHO) of Nazarbad police station for setting the criminal law into motion, no FIR was registered. He subsequently approached the higher authorities i.e., Mysuru City Police Commissioner, but FIR was not registered. Hence, he approached the special court.