FIR against former CEO of Waqf Board for misappropriating funds

The High Grounds police have registered a case of criminal breach of trust against the former CEO of the Waqf Board for allegedly misappropriating funds eight years ago. Based on the government order dated June 12, Mir Ahmed Abbas, Chief Accounts officer, filed a complaint based on which an FIR has been registered against Zulfiqarulla, 62, charging him under section 409 of IPC.

According to the complaint, the government had taken over the property of Kalaburagi dargah belonging to State Waqf board and paid ₹2.29 and another ₹ 1.7 crore from the Muzrai department.

The total amount worth ₹4 crore was transferred to the Waqf Board bank account in November 2016. The accused allegedly transferred the amount to other accounts for many years and caused a loss to the board.

This matter was taken up at the board meeting, and a report was sent to the government seeking sanctions to take legal action against the accused. The government recently accorded the sanction, following which a complaint was filed with the jurisdictional police station.

