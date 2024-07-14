GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

FIR against former CEO of Waqf Board for misappropriating funds

Published - July 14, 2024 10:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The High Grounds police have registered a case of criminal breach of trust against the former CEO of the Waqf Board for allegedly misappropriating funds eight years ago. Based on the government order dated June 12, Mir Ahmed Abbas, Chief Accounts officer, filed a complaint based on which an FIR has been registered against Zulfiqarulla, 62, charging him under section 409 of IPC.

According to the complaint, the government had taken over the property of Kalaburagi dargah belonging to State Waqf board and paid ₹2.29 and another ₹ 1.7 crore from the Muzrai department.

The total amount worth ₹4 crore was transferred to the Waqf Board bank account in November 2016. The accused allegedly transferred the amount to other accounts for many years and caused a loss to the board.

This matter was taken up at the board meeting, and a report was sent to the government seeking sanctions to take legal action against the accused. The government recently accorded the sanction, following which a complaint was filed with the jurisdictional police station.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.