FIR against constable for assaulting auto driver

The Pension Mohalla Police have registered a complaint against a constable for assaulting a person during the lockdown here on March 27.
Video clips of the police constable hitting Shabbir Ahmed, an autorickshaw driver, had gone viral on social media and attracted severe criticism.
Wife files complaint
The police registered an FIR on Monday, based on a complaint filed by Reshma, wife of Ahmed, 39, who has been undergoing treatment in a private hospital. The accused has been named Ganesha A.B.
In her complaint, Reshma alleged that the police constable assaulted her husband while he was taking their son to a clinic around 10 a.m.
The case has been registered under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult) and 324 (causing hurt by weapon) of the IPC.
