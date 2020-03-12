FIR against co-operative bank for not returning FD amount to customer

Bengaluru

The Shankarapuram police have registered an FIR against the president and directors of Sri Guru Sarvabhowma Souharda Credit Cooperative Ltd. for allegedly failing to honour a fixed deposit of ₹5.8 lakh invested by a man from Bengaluru.

Acting on a complaint filed by Prasanna Narasimha Y.G., the police have filed an FIR and charged the accused for criminal breach of trust. According to Mr. Narasimha, he had invested an FD worth ₹6.8 lakh in 2016 towards his son’s education. “It was money he and his wife had saved. Last month, Narashima wanted to withdraw the FD. But he wasn’t allowed to do so,” said a police officer.

Mr. Narasimha spent 20 days trying to get his money, but the bank staff only forwarded him ₹1 lakh and allegedly asked him to contact the bank president and directors for the rest. “The victim said he tried to do so, but they were either unreachable or did not respond to calls,” the officer said. At his wits’ end, he approached the police, who have summoned the staff of the cooperative bank for questioning.

The police are probing the bank’s finances to see if the problem is more pervasive. In February, another cooperative bank was booked for cheating hundreds of customers.