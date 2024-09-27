FIR against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah shows Constitution is supreme, says Activist Snehamayi Krishna

The FIR registered against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by the Lokayukta in connection with illegal allotment of sites to his wife by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) was based on the complaint of a common citizen and has upheld the supremacy of the Constitution, according to activist Snehamayi Krishna.

It was his complaint against Siddaramaiah which led the special court for public representatives to direct the Lokayukta to register an FIR after the High Court of Karnataka’s order paved way for initiating an investigation against the Chief Minister. The FIR was registered by the Lokayukta Superintendent of Police T.J. Udesh here on Friday.

Mr. Snehamayi Krishna who spoke to media persons described the development as “historic in the annals of the political history of the State as a common citizen had waged a relentless struggle against the misuse of power by the Chief Minister and the authorities’’.

The activist said there was a team of socially committed persons who had supported him in this task and backed him to the hilt and claimed that he was confident of proving his allegations against the Chief Minister.

Mr. Snehamayi Krishna said he had documentary evidence and would ensure that illegal sites allotted by the officials are surrendered by the beneficiaries of the MUDA scam.

In a related development, Mr. Snehamayi Krishna also submitted a petition to the High Court of Karnataka stating that the case should be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He reiterated his apprehensions that the Lokayukta functioned under the purview of the State government and that the Chief Minister could directly or indirectly have an influence over the machinery. Hence he appealed to the court to direct the CBI to investigate.

