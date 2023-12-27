GIFT a SubscriptionGift
FIR against BJP MP Pratap Simmha in Mysuru

Mysuru district Congress Committee president B.J. Vijayakumar alleged that Mr Simmha had not only spoken derisively about the Chief Minister, but had also, without any basis, accused Mr Siddaramaiah of pitting one caste against another

December 27, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mysuru MP Pratap Simmha

Mysuru MP Pratap Simmha | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

An FIR was registered against Mysuru MP Pratap Simmha for allegedly describing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in derogatory terms.

Hours after the BJP MP used the derogatory terms while describing Mr Siddaramaiah during an interaction with the media on the sidelines of Hanuma Jayanti programme in Hunsur on December 26, Congress workers gathered outside his office in Jaladarshini in Mysuru.

Movement of vehicles on the stretch of Hunsur Road outside Jaladarshini was disrupted for some time during the protest by Congress workers who shouted slogans against the MP and sought action against him for allegedly insulting the Chief Minister.

In a complaint submitted to Devaraja police station, Mysuru district Congress Committee president B.J. Vijayakumar alleged that Mr Simmha had not only spoken derisively about the Chief Minister, but had also, without any basis, accused Mr Siddaramaiah of pitting one caste against another.

The Congress leader further alleged that the Mysuru MP was constantly making efforts to foment trouble between Hindus and Muslims. In view of the approaching elections to the Lok Sabha, Mr Vijaykumar accused Mr Pratap Simmha of conspiring to trigger communal riots and create unrest in society.

Based on the complaint, the Devaraja police registered an FIR against Mr Simmha on December 26 night under Section 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and Section 153 (provocation to the extent of causing riots) of the Indian Penal Code.

