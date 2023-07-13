FIR against BJP MLA Munirathna, 3 others for illegal quarrying and using explosives

July 13, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

BJP MLA Munirathna is in trouble as the Chikkajala police on Tuesday booked him along with three others for allegedly carrying out illegal quarrying and using explosives to blast the rocks in a kharab land at Hunasamaranahalli.

Based on a complaint by the Yelahanka Tahsildar Anil Arolikar, the Chikkajala police registered a case against Munirathna, Anandan, Ganesh V., and Radhamma, who owned the adjacent land.

Following a series of explosions, villagers led by members of Jai Bhim Sene protested and submitted a petition to the Tahsildar requesting to stop the alleged illegal mining activities and take legal action.

Following the complaint, a joint survey was conducted and revealed that explosives were used for quarrying in the land belonging to the accused. These activities were damaging the earth in that region, and the accused had not obtained any permission from the authority concerned. The accused also sold the stones resulting in loss to the state exchequer, Mr. Arolikar said in his complaint.

North East DCP Laxmi Prasad said that there are around 10 survey numbers where the alleged illegal activities took place on around 12 acres of land. “It was private land belonging to the accused where explosives were used to blast the rocks and alter the form of the land. We have served notice to the accused for questioning and deployed BDDS squad and FSL team to ascertain the nature of the explosives used,” he added.