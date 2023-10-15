HamberMenu
FIR against BJP activist for spreading fake news

October 15, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau

The Jayanagar police on Thursday registered an FIR against a BJP woman activist from Tumakuru for allegedly spreading fake news on her social media account about the national flag.

Based on the complaint from Mahalakshmamma H. N., Police Sub Inspector, Jayanagar Police Station, Tumakuru Town, the police have registered an FIR against Shakuntala Nataraj, charging her under section Section 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration).

This is the second such case against Shakuntala as the High Grounds police had registered a case against her earlier for her objectionable remarks against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family .

The accused shared a fake post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) account stating that the Pakistani flag was hoisted higher than the Indian flag at the Lulu shopping mall in Bengaluru along with a photo. She also tagged Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar questioning him. She also had a hashtag “Boycott Lulu Mall in Bangalore”.

However, the Tumakuru police fact-checked the source of the photo posted by Shakuntala and found it to be a fake post. The police said the photo was taken from a different angle to incite hatred among the members of the general public.

