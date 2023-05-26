FIR against Ashwath Narayan transferred to Mandya Rural police station

May 26, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - MYSURU

The FIR registered against former Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan for allegedly making a provocative statement against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been transferred to Mandya Rural police station.

The FIR had been registered by Devaraja police station based on a complaint given by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman M. Lakshmana on Wednesday.

In the complaint, Mr. Lakshmana had cited Mr. Ashwath Narayan’s alleged statement made in Satanoor village of Mandya district on February 15 when the former Minister reportedly provoked the people to “kill” Mr. Siddaramaiah like “Uri Gowda” and “Nanje Gowda” had killed Tipu Sultan.

Though Mr. Lakshmana filed a complaint with the Devaraja police on February 17, two days after the former Minister made the statement, no FIR had been lodged.

However, the FIR was lodged on Wednesday when a Congress delegation submitted the complaint again, while seeking an update on its earlier complaint.

After the case was transferred to Mandya Rural police station, Mr. Lakshmana said he had demanded the arrest of Mr. Ashwath Narayan, who has been booked under Sections 506 and 153 of the IPC.

Mr. Lakshmana has threatened to stage a protest outside the Mandya Rural police station on Sunday if the police did not arrest Mr. Ashwath Narayan in the next 24 hours.

