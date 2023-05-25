FIR against Ashwath Narayan: MP accuses Congress of intimidating police

May 25, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The Congress was accused of intimidating and coercing the police to register an FIR against former Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan for his incendiary remarks against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the run up to the elections.

Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP, on Thursday lashed out at the Congress which filed a fresh complaint against Mr. Narayan for the ‘’unsavoury remarks made in the heat of the moment’’ and said this smacks of misuse of authority.

Mr. Narayan had allegedly stated in February this year in Mandya that ‘’Mr. Siddaramaiah should be finished off like Tipu Sultan’’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Simha said such remarks are made in the heat of the movement during elections and the statement was not accepted by anyone in the party. But having failed to file a complaint since February, the Congress waited for so many months and has now forced the police to file an FIR, he added.

The MP cautioned the Congress against such intimidatory tactics and said political parties are at the helm of affairs for a short time but bureaucracy and the police is permanent and they should not be pressurised.

‘’We have lost the elections but are not dead nor could we be cowed down and will function and raise the voice of the people,” said Mr. Simha, who challenged the Congress to implement the five guarantee schemes promised during elections, without any further delay.

On the government’s decision to stop payment for works launched during the BJP rule, Mr. Simha caustically remarked that the Congress was ‘’waiting for higher commission’’. The MP said when in the opposition the Congress had accused the BJP of taking 40% commission and as it is now in power let it investigate and punish the guilty. ‘’Hold an inquiry immediately and bring the guilty to book or accept that your allegations of 40% commission was false,” said Mr. Simha.

Referring to the recent practice of a few progressive groups celebrating ‘’Mahisha Dasara’’ at Chamundi Hills during the festival period, Mr. Simha said he had brought an end to it and would fiercely oppose any move by the Congress to permit such celebrations at Chamundi Hills again.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.