FIR against actor Chetan

City Police have registered a FIR against Kannada actor Chetan for his recent remarks against brahminism. Chetan had recently made a series of social media posts critical of brahminism and how we as a society need to fight it, clarifying he was not against brahmins as a community but against brahminism, today found in all communities.

However, this drew the ire of Brahmin Development Board Chairman Sachidananda Murthy, who petitioned Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant seeking action against the actor. This petition transferred to Cubbon Park Police Station is still pending. In the meanwhile, Basavanagudi Police have registered a case based on a complaint from Pavan Kumar Sharma of Vipra Yuva Vedike.