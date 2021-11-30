FIR against 8 persons for assault

Mysuru

30 November 2021 20:55 IST

The police have registered an FIR against eight persons from Byalaru village in Nanjangud rural police limits for allegedly beating a 31-year-old man, who later died in police custody.

Siddaraju was allegedly beaten up by the accused when he was reportedly harassing a woman from the village on Saturday evening. The accused had handed over Siddaraju to the police, but he took ill on Sunday afternoon. Though he was taken to the hospital, the doctors said he had died.

The death of Siddaraju in police custody was entrusted to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Monday for an investigation.

However, the mother of the deceased lodged a complaint against the eight persons for allegedly beating his son. The police registered an FIR against the eight persons and arrested three of them so far.