‘Finish project works within deadline’

The Hindu Bureau Hassan:
October 18, 2022 19:35 IST

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra has instructed the officers to complete the Smart City projects, railway flyovers and other Central government-sponsored projects within the deadline. He gave this instruction at a Disha meeting he chaired in Shivamogga on Tuesday.

Heavy rains that lashed the city had left many roads in the city damaged. The officers of the Smart City project, Shivamogga City Corporation and the Public Works Department had to work together to fill up potholes and ensure a smooth flow of traffic. The railway flyover works had been going on at five places in the city. The roads at the work-sites had been in bad shape. The officers should visit the places and take up works, he said.

The Lok Sabha member thanked the Central government for taking up the pilot project to strengthen internet services in Sagar taluk. “This is one among four taluks selected by the Centre. The people will get quality service under this scheme at affordable price. This will help the local people”, he said.

Shivamogga Rural MLA K.B. Ashok Naik, Mayor Sunita Annappa and officers of the Shivamogga Zilla Panchayat were present at the meeting.

