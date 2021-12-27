Finish housing work at the earliest: KSE

Hassan

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S.Eshwarappa has instructed officers to complete the construction of 1,560 houses meant for slum dwellers in Shivamogga at the earliest. He gave this instruction in a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shivamogga on Monday.

The Minister told presspersons after the meeting that 1,560 houses had been sanctioned for the district. Among them, approval had been given for 971. The construction of 363 houses had been completed and handed over to the beneficiaries. The construction of 414 houses was in the final stage and would be completed in four months. Work on the remaining houses would be started soon and completed in eight months. “The officers have been given instructions to take action against the contractors if they failed to complete the work within the deadline”, the Minister said.

The beneficiaries of the general category had to pay ₹1.6 lakh as their contribution, while those who belonged to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribe had to pay ₹31,000. The State Government pays the subsidy of ₹4.75 lakh per house. “A few beneficiaries have not paid their contribution. We have instructed them to pay their share at the earliest so that construction could be started”, he said.

MGNREGA

The Minister said his department had completed the target of creating 13 crore man-days by December. The Centre had allotted 1.4 crore more man-days for the financial year. With that, the State would get additional ₹715 crore, he added.