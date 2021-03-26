Fines unpaid since 2013

In Mysuru city, no fines have been paid in connection with 35 lakh traffic violations caught on camera since 2013.

More than 60 cameras had been installed at various junctions to catch the offences round-the-clock, and the police have proposed to strengthen invisible policing by adding more number of cameras with the rise in number of traffic signals and vehicles as well.

Commissioner of Police Chandragupta said majority of violations caught on camera were helmetless riding. The police were finding it difficult to collect penalties with vehicle owners committing traffic offences changing their homes and addresses not matching with the vehicle records available with the Transport Department.

Therefore, whenever a vehicle is stopped for checking, the policemen checks if the vehicle has any previous violations under the registration number and get the fine paid on the spot since there is no other mechanism to approach person, he explained.

Mr. Chandragupta also said the police were also working on other alternatives to get the unpaid fines cleared like at the time of insurance renewal or vehicle registration by linking its database with the competent authorities’ database, including the RTO.

“We too have faced audit objections for leaving the fines uncollected for so long,” he added