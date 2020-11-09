Fines imposed on violators in Bidar, masks distributed among people

Bidar Deputy Commissioner Ramachandran R. and Superintendent of Police Nagesh D.L. participated in a programme to spread awareness about the precautions to be taken to prevent COVID-19, imposing fines on violators and distributing masks free to people in Bidar on Monday.

As the officers stopped two-wheelers, four-wheelers and autorickshaws and imposed fines, people who were watching the operations from a distance took out their face masks from their pockets and started wearing them to avoid penalty.

The two officers visited the public places near the District Court and Tahsildar Office and asked people on the road and those inside shops without wearing masks to comply with the government directions on COVID-19.

They also boarded a few city buses and distributed masks to people, while appealing to them to continue to wear masks to avoid the contract of the infection.

“The pandemic is still there. We cannot afford to risk our lives. People should continue to comply with the directions, including wearing face masks, frequently washing their hands and using hand sanitisers, issued by the administration to prevent the spread of the disease,” Mr. Ramachandran said, during the awareness drive.

“COVID-19 is under control in the district. But, we need to continue to take all precautions to prevent the further spread of the pandemic. Precautions need to continue till the disease is completely eradicated,” Mr. Nagesh said.