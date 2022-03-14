Fines imposed on over 4,000 teachers for erratic valuation of SSLC papers in 2020

Fine of ₹51.26 lakh imposed on 4,317 teachers

Acknowledging that evaluation of some answer scripts in SSLC examination was erratic, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh on Monday said the State Government has imposed a fine of ₹51.26 lakh on 4,317 teachers for not evaluating SSLC answer papers properly in July and September 2020.

Responding to a question from BJP member N. Ravikumar, the Minister informed the Legislative Council that of the total fine imposed, the Government had already collected ₹10.56 lakh, and that fine collection had not been completed since physical classes were closed in 2020-2021 due to the pandemic. The headmasters of schools have been asked to collect the amount and transfer it to the SSLC board.

The Minister also said that a total of 3,056 papers were found to have had difference of marks between 6 and 10, while 1,260 papers had difference in marks of over 10 with some even with a difference of more than 20 marks. “Those teachers whose evaluation had difference of over marks will not be given opportunity to evaluate papers in the next two examinations,” he said.

Providing a break-up of applications received from students for revaluation, Mr. Nagesh said of 19,826 applications for revaluation, 15,591 were those with a difference of less than six marks. Marks have been rectified in such cases without causing any inconvenience to students. “As many as 4,235 cases were found to have a difference of more than six marks. These have been set right in the revaluation and fines have been imposed on teachers who had evaluated these answer sheets. The ₹805 collected as fee for revaluation has been returned to students where the difference in marks was over six.”

Earlier, Mr. Ravikumar said the erratic and careless evaluation had affected the morale of thousands of students, and that the teachers had been punished to prevent a repeat. “Blacklist those teachers where the difference of marks is above 20 from any future evaluation and release a list of such teachers,” he suggested