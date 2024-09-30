GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Financier arrested for stabbing milk vendor to death

Published - September 30, 2024 10:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 52-year-old milk vendor was stabbed to death allegedly by his neighbour over a trivial row during the Pitru Paksha ceremony at his brother’s house in Sonnenahalli under Jnanabharathi police station limits on Sunday. Pitru Paksha is observed to pay homage to ancestors, especially through food offerings.

The deceased has been identified as Murthy, a resident of Sonnenahalli, who was into cow rearing and milk vending.

The police have arrested Kirthi Manjunath, 27, a financier and Murthy’s neighbour. According to the police, Murthy stepped on Kirthi’s feet accidentally which led to heated argument that turned into an ugly fight and ended in murder.

According to the police, Murthy and his relatives were drinking at his brother’s house, along with the neighbours, including Kirthi. When Murthy stepped on Kirthi’s feet, Kirthi used a knife to stab Murthy and fled the scene.

Severely injured, Murthy was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed. Based on the complaint, the police tracked down Kirthi and arrested him. The duo had a financial row and the accused had carried a knife to scare him, the police added.

