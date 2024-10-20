Financier arrested for sexually assaulting friend’s minor daughter

The Madanayakanahalli police have arrested a 44-year-old financier for sexually assaulting his friend’s minor daughter around one and half months ago. The victim, 17, was home alone at the time.

The accused Ravi Kumar visited the house and allegedly sexually assaulted her and even warned her against revealing the crime to anyone.

According to the police, the accused used to visit his friend’s house frequently and on one such visit, he found the victim alone and assaulted her. Out of fear, the victim did not speak about what had happened until a few days ago, when she shared details of her traumatic ordeal with her family.

Her parents took her to a doctor before filing a complaint with the police. Based on the complaint, the police arrested Ravi Kumar charging him under various sections of the POCSO Act, 2012 for further investigation.

