GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Financier arrested for sexually assaulting friend’s minor daughter

Published - October 20, 2024 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Madanayakanahalli police have arrested a 44-year-old financier for sexually assaulting his friend’s minor daughter around one and half months ago. The victim, 17, was home alone at the time.

The accused Ravi Kumar visited the house and allegedly sexually assaulted her and even warned her against revealing the crime to anyone.

According to the police, the accused used to visit his friend’s house frequently and on one such visit, he found the victim alone and assaulted her. Out of fear, the victim did not speak about what had happened until a few days ago, when she shared details of her traumatic ordeal with her family.

Her parents took her to a doctor before filing a complaint with the police. Based on the complaint, the police arrested Ravi Kumar charging him under various sections of the POCSO Act, 2012 for further investigation.

Published - October 20, 2024 09:40 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / crime / sexual assault & rape / police / minority group

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.