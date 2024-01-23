Financial literacy promoted among youth at Young Indians meet

January 23, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysuru chapter of Young Indians (Yi), an integral part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), organised an insightful session on personal finance titled “Your First Financial Moves - Get it Right” here on Monday at the SDM Institute for Management Development here.

The speaker for the session was V.R. Aiyappan, a professional holding the designations of CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) and FRM (Financial Risk Manager). Mr. Aiyappan engaged the audience with insights and practical advice on making sound financial decisions, and gave tips on retiring happily and early.

The event marked a successful endeavor in promoting financial literacy and providing a platform for young minds to gain valuable insights into making informed financial decisions. The session was attended by around 130 Yuva Members of the institution, comprising 1st and 2nd-year MBA students. The attendees benefited from Mr. Aiyappan’s expertise as he addressed key aspects of financial planning, investment strategies, and building a solid foundation for a secure financial future, a press release said here.

In addition to the enriching session, Yi Mysuru signed the “YUVA Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The SDM Institute for Management Development”. This collaboration aims to foster continued engagement and knowledge-sharing opportunities. This YUVA MoU empowers passionate college students to take the lead and shape the growth of the nation. The leadership projects and initiatives of the vertical shape and refine today’s young students into tomorrow’s influential leaders, the release added.

Dr. (Lt Col) Prasad S.N., Director, SDM IMD, Rahul SRS, Chair-Yi Mysuru Chapter, Gagan Ranka, Co-Chair, Yi Mysuru Chapter, Praveen K., Chair – Learning, Abhinav Sriprakash, Chair – YUVA and Guruprasad M., Executive CII Mysuru were present.