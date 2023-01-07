ADVERTISEMENT

‘Financial insecurity makes women suffer unhappy marriages’

January 07, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Haveri

‘Akka Mahadevi rejected all worldly pleasures’

The Hindu Bureau

Veena Bannanje, philosopher, speaking in Haveri on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SANJAY RITTI

“So many women are stuck in unhappy marriages as they do not have the financial security to seek divorce, Veena Bannanje,” philosopher said in Haveri on Saturday.

“Women with financial security do not need to suffer bad marriages for long. They invariably walk out. Usually, women without enough financial and other support systems trend to suffer in bad marriages and not seek divorce. They neither have the wherewithal to seek dissolution of marriages,” she said.

“Akka Mahadevi, saint – poet of the 12th century had no such security. But she was driven by the spiritual urge. She was ready to give up her life to seek God. That proved to be her virtue. She believed that she was married to the Almighty and rejected all worldly pleasures,” Ms. Bannanje said.

She was speaking at the session on Vachanas and spirituality. She said that the greatest difference between other ideologies and Vachana literature is that the Vachana-writing Sharanas practiced what they preached.

“The multiple interpretation of the vachanas reflects our own personality. But vachanas are nothing but expressions of their life experiences that were based on hard earned wisdom. It is in this sense that Vachana were more than just talk. It is a solemn promise made to the world, that the speaker would keep his word,’’ she said.  

“We all tend to look up at Sharanas as some kind of super beings. We forget they were ordinary humans like us. But they achieved greatness after some miracle in life. We have to ponder over that. What is that spark or life experience that changed ordinary men and women into saints? That needs to be understood,’’ she said.  

