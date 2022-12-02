Financial incentives to promote Kannada among students in border region

December 02, 2022 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

To promote Kannada among children in the border region, the Karnataka Border Area Development Authority (KBADA) is planning to deposit ₹5,000 in the joint account of every Kannada-medium student and the school. This has been conceptualised to ensure that the student studies in Kannada medium till X standard, according to KBADA chairman C. Somashekhara.

Addressing presspersons after releasing a booklet ‘Sadhaneya Darshana’ (A peek into the achievement), he said: “the student will study in the same school and will not go to any other medium school. By the time the student completes X standard, there will be a good amount in his account. This will attract children towards Kannada. It will benefit students as well as the school.”

“In the first phase, joint account deposits of ₹5,000 each will be made in the name of 5,000 students from schools in Kasaragod, Jat, Akkalkot, and Dakshina Solapur taluks. It is estimated that we will need ₹2.5 crore for this and a proposal has been submitted to the government in this regard. We are hopeful of getting the required funds in the coming budget,” he said.

He said there was a proposal to start residential Kannada schools, as in many border areas children were forced to walk four-five km through forest to reach their schools. In the first phase, a residential school would be started in Khanapur, he said.

Socio-economic survey

Mr. Somashekara said it had also been proposed to take up a socio-economic and educational status survey of Kannadigas residing in border areas. A scientific survey would be done and a report would be submitted to the government, he said. The survey would be done in coordination with various universities in the State. “A report will be submitted in the next six months based on which developmental activities can be taken up in the border region,” he added.

