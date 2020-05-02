Financial help pours in for Mysuru zoo

Financial assistance is pouring in for the century-old Mysuru zoo which has been closed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar, who had earlier mobilised ₹73.60 lakh from Yeshwanthpur constituency that he represents in the State Assembly, gave away another cheque for ₹45.30 lakh to the zoo officials on Saturday. The money was collected from animal lovers, wildlife enthusiasts and patrons.

In the presence of Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Gopalaiah and Zoo Authority of Karnataka Member Secretary B.P. Ravi, the zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni received the cheque from the Minister and thanked the donors.

The zoo had been shut since March 15 and the income had become nil. The entry fee was the sole income to sustain it. A sum of ₹2 crore was incurred every month for maintenance, including the feeding cost of over 1,500 animals, the staff salaries and other expenditures.

Speaking after handing over the cheque, Mr. Somashekar said he had urged his colleagues, party MLAs and MLCs and dignitaries known to him to make donations to the zoo in view of the lockdown. “A sum of ₹1.18 crore had been contributed from my constituency,” he said.

Mr. Somashekar said he had urged Mr. Gopalaiah to financially help the zoo. Accordingly, the latter gave ₹8 lakh to the zoo in his personal capacity and also distributed 25 kg of rice to each of the 300 zoo employees.

Meanwhile, in a letter to Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy, Mr. Somashekar urged her to financially support the zoo.