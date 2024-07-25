GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Financial burden of beneficiaries of CM’s One Lakh Housing Scheme to reduce by ₹1 lakh

Published - July 25, 2024 10:13 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Minister of Housing B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan. - File Photo | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The financial burden of beneficiaries of the Chief Minister’s One Lakh Housing Scheme will now reduce by ₹1 lakh for 12,153 families as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has agreed to a proposal for the government to bear an equivalent amount to help the poor beneficiaries.

The decision was taken on Thursday at a meeting in which the Chief Minister, Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan and legislators from Bengaluru took part.

Such a decision would help 12,153 families as the Chief Minister has agreed to release a total of ₹121.53 crore, at the rate of ₹1 lakh per family, states an official release from the Housing Minister’s office.

The notification for the Chief Minister’s One Lakh Housing Scheme was issued on September 23, 2017, with a unit cost fixed at ₹6 lakh. This includes the Central government’s share of ₹1.5 lakh and the State government’s share of ₹1.2 lakh for the general category and ₹2 lakh for SC/ST communities.

Later, the BJP government led by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa increased the unit cost to ₹10.6 lakh which totalled up to ₹11.2 lakh after including GST of ₹60,000. Following this, the poor beneficiaries had appealed to the Housing Minister to reduce the cost, the release notes.

With the fresh decision taken by the Chief Minister, the beneficiaries will now have to pay ₹7.5 lakh for the general category and ₹6.7 lakh for SC/ST categories as against the earlier ₹8.5 lakh and ₹7.7 lakh, respectively.

This decision will apply to only 12,153 beneficiaries who had made the initial deposit payment when the notification on the revision of the unit cost was issued in 2020. It will not apply to online applications where the initial deposit has not been made, the release stated.

