February 23, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - BENGALURU

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday announced that he would double the financial benefit under the newly announced Gruhini Shakti scheme, intended to be given to landless women farm workers, to ₹1,000 a month. He also announced that the total additional schedule of KSRTC buses to be operated under the Makkala Bus scheme for school and college students would be doubled to 2,000.

ADVERTISEMENT