Financial assistance for minority students’ higher education will be continued: Bommai

February 16, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday assured the Legislative Council that scholarships and other financial assistance for PhD course and foreign studies of minority community students would be continued.

Responding to Congress member Abdul Jabbar’s question asked on behalf of his party colleague Saleem Ahmed, the Chief Minister said he had directed the officials to clear scholarship and financial assistance applications of minority students as and when they come. “As announced in the last year’s Budget, Abdul Kalam Residential Schools for classes 6 to 12 have been started in 29 districts in rented buildings. School buildings will be built once land is available,” he said.

The proposal seeking release of ₹54.14 crore to complete the construction of 126 ‘shadi mahals’ (marriage halls) would be examined and funds released shortly, the Chief Minister said.

For Brahmins, Arya Vysyas

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also promised a grant of ₹10 crore each to the Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board and Karnataka Arya Vysya Development Corporation this year. The student scholarships would also be continued, he said.

Responding to JD(S) member T.A. Saravana, who sought to know why the Brahmin and Arya Vysya communities were not allocated any supplementary grants, the Chief Minister said in 2022-23 the government allocated a grant of ₹5 crore to the Arya Vysya corporation and ₹3.83 crore to the Brahmin development board.

“The Arya Vysya development corporation has submitted a proposal seeking a grant of ₹40 crore. However, at the time of giving the proposal not even 50% of the already released grant was spent. As there was no information on the expenditure of the existing grants, the proposal was not approved,” the Chief Minister said.

“Similarly, the Brahmin development board had submitted a proposal seeking a grant of ₹60 crore. However, the board had a balance of ₹6.15 crore in the bank and also the ₹3-crore grant released in the last Budget was not spent. Hence, the proposal was not approved and the board was asked to spend the existing grants first,” he said.