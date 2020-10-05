Financial aid yet to reach all

Bengaluru

05 October 2020 00:42 IST

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis and the resultant financial crunch, the weaving community says that neither the loan waiver announced last year or the financial aid of ₹2,000 announced post COVID-19 by the State government have reached all weavers.

“Only those with a weavers’ card has received the ₹2,000 aid. But there are a large number of weavers without the card,” said Yellanna Ganti. This is the reality across the State, many weavers said.

Speaking on the loan-waiver scheme announced by Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa in 2019-2020, weaver and activist from Yadgir Sangayya Mante said that the restrictions on the beneficiaries has also kept many out of the ambit.

Advertising

Advertising

According to data, the State government has allocated a total of ₹79.57 crore towards loan waiver of which ₹57.08 crore has been released. So far, ₹42.64 crore is disbursed. As many as 160 weavers’ cooperative societies and 10,723 individual weavers have benefited from loan waiver scheme.