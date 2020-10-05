Financial aid yet to reach all

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis and the resultant financial crunch, the weaving community says that neither the loan waiver announced last year or the financial aid of ₹2,000 announced post COVID-19 by the State government have reached all weavers.

“Only those with a weavers’ card has received the ₹2,000 aid. But there are a large number of weavers without the card,” said Yellanna Ganti. This is the reality across the State, many weavers said.

Speaking on the loan-waiver scheme announced by Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa in 2019-2020, weaver and activist from Yadgir Sangayya Mante said that the restrictions on the beneficiaries has also kept many out of the ambit.

According to data, the State government has allocated a total of ₹79.57 crore towards loan waiver of which ₹57.08 crore has been released. So far, ₹42.64 crore is disbursed. As many as 160 weavers’ cooperative societies and 10,723 individual weavers have benefited from loan waiver scheme.