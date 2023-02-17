Financial aid and free bus passes for women to help only a limited section

February 17, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

Belying the expectation that the Budget would provide financial aid for women of low-income groups to manage households, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday scaled down the beneficiary group to only landless women farm labourers.

In January, he had announced aid to low-income groups to counter the Opposition Congress’s poll promise to provide ₹2,000 to female heads of every family under ‘Gruha Lakshmi Scheme’.

Presenting the State Budget for 2023-2024, Mr. Bommai said a new scheme called ‘Shrama Shakthi’ (under the ‘Gruhini Shakti Yojane’) is being launched under which financial assistance of ₹500 per head per month will be provided to the landless women farm labourers through DBT.

In another move that is slated to benefit around 30 lakh working women, the Budget has proposed to provide free bus pass facility to all women working in the organised sector. A sum of ₹1,000 crore will be provided to this scheme, the Chief Minister said.

Besides, free bus passes will be given to all school and college girl students of the State at a cost of ₹350 crore under ‘Vidhya Vahini’ Scheme. About eight lakh girl students will benefit from this scheme, he said.

Bearing cost

However, women activists expressed scepticism of its reach. “In the previous Budget, they had announced a similar scheme for garment workers in Bengaluru. But it hardly materialised as 60% of the cost was supposed to be borne by factory managements, 10% by employees, 10% by BMTC, and the remaining 20% by the government. Except for a few domestic production managements, none were ready to pay. This announcement is just an eyewash. Announcing it only for women from the organised sector clearly indicates this,” said K.S. Vimala from Janwadi Mahila Sanghatana.

Arogya Pushti

The Budget has proposed to address malnutrition and anaemia through a new programme ‘Arogya Pushti’. On the lines of Mathrupoorna programme, eligible married women will be provided midday meal and prophylactic Iron-Folic Acid (IFA) tablets in anganwadis, for a maximum period of six months, once in their lifetime.

However, public health experts said such an intervention should focus on public awareness. “The messaging should be scientific and should include liver and red meat as part of the advice. Promoting only fruits and vegetables and iron tablets are not a long term or effective strategy to reduce anaemia,” said Sylvia Karpagam, public health doctor and researcher.

Among the other announcements, the Budget has proposed to provide a community investment fund of ₹500 crore to 50,000 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) at the rate of ₹1 lakh each under the ‘Stree Samarthya Yojane’. In the current year, it is targeted to distribute a loan to the extent of ₹1,800 crore at zero percent interest rate to 45,000 women SHGs. Also, free skill development training will be provided to one lakh women in the current year.

Acid attack victims

The Budget has proposed to support the victims in constructing houses through the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation. Interest free loans for self-employment and a special fund to provide support for health care and legal assistance has also been promised. “Acid attack victims are not even getting the monthly pension regularly. Hundreds of applications submitted for housing under various schemes are pending. The government should address these issues first,” said Ms. Vimala.

Anupalana Gruhas that were announced in last year’s Budget for support of girls aged between 18 to 21 years who have come out of child care Institutions will now be extended to boys and a grant of ₹2 crore has been provided to start four new Anupalana Gruhas.

Department bifurcated

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced bifurcation of the Department of Women and Child Welfare and setting up the Department of Child Nutrition and Department for Women Empowerment separately. This has been a long-pending demand.